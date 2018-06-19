Germany's economy is expected to grow more slowly in the coming years due to the risks around a euro crisis sparked by Italy and a potential trade war with the US. The influential Ifo Institute slashed its gross domestic product growth forecasts for 2018 to 1.8% from its previous estimate of 2.6%, which will represent a slowing from the 2.2% GDP growth in 2017. For 2019, the Ifo cut its forecast to 1.8% from 2.1%. "The economy developed significantly more weakly than anticipated in the first ...

