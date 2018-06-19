Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Provider Micfo Acquires Gaming ISP OppoBox

Micfo expands into the gaming industry through the strategic acquisition of OppoBox

CHARLESTON, South Carolina, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider Micfo today announced the successful acquisition of OppoBox, an ISP specializing in gaming solutions. The strategic acquisition will allow Micfo to expand into the gaming industry and further bolster the company's footprint by four data center markets.

"The acquisition of OppoBox represents a major milestone in Micfo's growth strategy," says Amir Golestan, CEO, and founder of Micfo. "Not only is it the first of its kind for our company, it also enables us to move into new markets faster, better serve various pockets of the United States and aligns very well with our long-term goals and product roadmap."

With OppoBox's strong presence, Micfo will better serve the Midwest and further expand its offerings into the Southeast United States. The acquisition of OppoBox instantly gives Micfo access to service four new markets, including Birmingham, Detroit, Nashville and Sioux Falls.

"This is truly an exciting chapter for our customers and us. We're thrilled to join the Micfo-family and support them with their innovative solutions," said Kevin Chang, OppoBox Managing Director. "The assets and global presence of our two companies form a disruptive market leader of low-latency, highly-scalable cloud and edge platform to deliver on Micfo's purpose of bringing content closer to the audiences."

OppoBox will continue to operate independently under the umbrella of Micfo and will benefit from 45 markets they previously did not have access to. Micfo will continue its robust expansion in 2018 by opening more data centers in key markets across the United States and around the world.

About Micfo

With 49 data center locations, Micfo is an infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider operating one of the largest networks of globally-dispersed cloud platforms. Through the thoughtful expansion of its scalable and geocentric infrastructure, Micfo's strategy has been to grow its client base by delivering what it promises and measuring the results of that delivery relentlessly.

Press Contact

press@micfo.com