German PV production equipment manufacturers are recording a decline in incoming orders. Thin film technology, meanwhile, is seeing significant market share increases.In the first quarter of 2018, the investment activity of PV manufacturers in new production equipment was rather subdued, according to a new report from the German Engineering Federation (Verbandes Deutsches Maschinenbau Anlagen, or VDMA). Aggregate revenues have fallen 48% compared to the previous quarter, the association said on Tuesday. Compared to the same quarter in the previous year, however, turnover was 48% higher. Order ...

