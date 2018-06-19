Tikkurila Oyj

Members of the shareholders' Nomination Board of Tikkurila

The shareholders' Nomination Board of Tikkurila Oyj have been appointed. The members of the Nomination Board are:

Annika Paasikivi, Chief Operating Officer, Oras Invest Oy

Reima Rytsölä, Executive Vice President, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tikkurila Oyj (expert member of the Nomination Board)

On May 31, 2018, Tikkurila's three largest registered shareholders were Oras Invest Oy, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Mandatum Life Insurance Company Ltd. Mandatum Life Insurance Company did not wish to use its right to appoint a member to the Nomination Board, and thus the right was passed on to the next largest shareholder which was Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company.

The Nomination Board will elect a chairman from among its members in its organizing meeting.

The shareholders' Nomination Board of Tikkurila is an organ established by the General Meeting consisting of shareholders or representatives of shareholders to prepare and present annually proposals for the General Meeting concerning the number, composition, the chairman and vice chairman as well as remuneration of the Board of Directors.

