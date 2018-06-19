Cision and PRIME Research Win 12 AMEC Awards at the 10th annual AMEC Summit in Barcelona

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals, won a combined 12 AMEC awards at the PR measurement body's 2018 annual awards ceremony.

The International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) recognised Cision and PRIME Research for their expertise in measuring and evaluating campaigns for clients including McDonald's, Slimming World, Gumtree, Kellogg's and Mischief PR.

PRIME Research, acquired by Cision, is a leading media monitoring and analytics firm that provides real-time monitoring and analysis across digital, print, television, radio, and online channels.

Cision and PRIME Research's numerous awards included:

Best measurement of a consumer campaign - Gold for Slimming World's New Year Campaign , Silver for Gumtree and Bronze for Kellogg's: Better Starts

, Silver for Gumtree and Bronze for Kellogg's: Best use of integrated communication measurement/research - Gold for Slimming World's New Year Campaign and Bronze for Gumtree

and Bronze for Gumtree Best use of a measurement framework - Gold for Kellogg's: Better Starts , Silver with Mischief PR for This Girl Can: A triumphant 'second album' and Bronze for Slimming World's New Year Campaign

, Silver with Mischief PR for This Girl Can: and Bronze for Slimming World's Plain English award for simplicity in campaign effectiveness measurement and reporting - Gold for McDonald's International McDelivery Rollout

Cision and PRIME Research also took home Silver for best measurement of a business- to-business campaign and best multi-market reporting for work on Airbus's Using Insights to Navigate Through Difficulties project, as well as a Bronze innovation award for new measurement methodologies for the Bulletin Intelligence AccuReach Data Science Project.

"It has never been more important for communicators to be able to demonstrate the value of their work," said Abe Smith, president, EMIA, Cision. "At Cision we pride ourselves on providing our customers with the measurement and insights to show ROI on their campaigns and I am ecstatic that the AMEC Awards panel has recognised the fantastic analysis we have produced for our clients."

Jenny Caven, head of external relations for Slimming World, added: "Working with Cision to implement the Integrated Evaluation Framework was a watershed moment for us. It has enabled us to focus on what really matters: understanding how our earned media strategy is maximising the quality of media exposure across multiple channels and how this is changing audience perception and contributing to growing membership.

"I'm delighted to have been able to share our measurement journey with the audience at this year's AMEC summit in Barcelona. Going on to win further AMEC awards for the second year in a row in 2018 demonstrates that the continued work with Cision in our use and implementation of the Framework is recognised. We've built a success story that can be shared not only with important internal stakeholders but also with the broader communications industry. It's been empowering for our in-house PR team to become part of the community of communications practitioners developing and sharing best practice, for the benefit of us all."

AMEC's two-day summit was held in Barcelona last week to celebrate and recognise the effectiveness of communications and measurement internationally.

The AMEC Awards is the largest awards scheme of its type for communications measurement and insights, open to media intelligence and insights firms, PR companies, client in-house teams, government teams and not-for-profit organisations.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media contacts:

Victoria Morrison

Cision

Head of Field Marketing, Content & Events, EMIA

Victoria.morrison@cision.com

Steph MacLeod

Kaizo PR

steph.macleod@kaizo.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467136/cision_logo.jpg