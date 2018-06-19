sprite-preloader
Citycon Decided on a Quarterly Distribution

HELSINKI, Finland, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting 2018, that an equity repayment of EUR 0.0325 per share be distributed from the invested unrestricted equity fund of the company. The equity repayment will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the equity repayment 21 June 2018. The equity repayment will be paid on 29 June 2018.

Following the asset distribution on 29 June 2018, Citycon Oyj has distributed a total dividend and equity repayment of EUR 0.065 per share during the year 2018 and the remaining authorisation of Citycon's Board of Directors is EUR 0.065 per share.

For further information, please contact:
Marcel Kokkeel
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +358-40-154-6760
marcel.kokkeel@citycon.com

Eero Sihvonen
Executive VP and CFO
Tel. +358-50-557-9137
eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa2) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

