DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Bekanntmachung der Ergebnisse zur Hauptversammlung ADO Properties S.A.: NOTICE REGARDING ALLOCATION AND PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS DECIDED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON 19 JUNE 2018 2018-06-19 / 13:46 Bekanntmachung der Ergebnisse zur Hauptversammlung, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. At the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on 19 June 2018 (the "*AGM*") at Aerogolf Center, 1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a gross dividend in an aggregate amount of EUR 26,460,000 was declared. The AGM acknowledged that the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive a dividend payment is 19 June 2018 and that the payment of the dividends shall commence on 20 June 2018. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% shall be applied to the dividend payment. If a shareholder is entitled to an exemption under Article 147 of the Luxembourg income tax law ("LIR") or a reduction or exemption under an applicable double tax treaty, a refund may be sought. For more information on this subject, shareholders should consult their broker or tax adviser. Luxembourg, 19 June 2018 2018-06-19 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A. 1B Heienhaff L-1736 Senningerberg Luxemburg Telefon: +352 26 493 412 Fax: +352 27 860 722 E-Mail: ir@ado.properties Internet: www.ado.immo ISIN: LU1250154413 WKN: A14U78 Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 696539 2018-06-19

