European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi sounded a confident note on the outlook for inflation on Tuesday, despite the multiple sources of uncertainty surrounding the outlook for growth. Speaking at the ECB's Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal, Draghi also said that progress towards a durable adjustment higher in inflation had been "substantial". However, monetary policy in the euro area needed to remain "patient, persistent and prudent," he added. Regarding the outlook for ...

