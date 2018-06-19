On April 23, 2015, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in PolyPlank AB (publ) were to receive observation status with reference to that circumstances existed that resulted in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. On May 15, 2018, the company published a press release with information that the extraordinary general meeting resolved to sell its wholly owned subsidiary Fröseke Panel AB. On June 12, 2018, the company published a press release with information that the company's rights issue of units was fully subscribed and that the company through the issue has raised approximately SEK 8.5 before deduction of issue costs. Today, on June 19, 2018, the company published a press release with information that the annual general meeting resolved that the company should not go into liquidation, instead the company will continue its business operations. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in PolyPlank AB (publ) (POLY ISIN code SE0005569290, order book ID 87179) shall be removed with effect as of today, June 19, 2018. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.