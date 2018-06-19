Aphria Stock ForecastOne of the most intriguing stocks on the market right now is Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF, TSE:APH).I've written about Aphria for over a year and a half, and we've seen the company's value rise by about 161% in that time. But lately, the Aphria stock forecast has been much more volatile, with some investors cursing its name and others praising the gains they've made.So, what does the future hold for APH stock?In order to understand where Aphria stock currently sits, you have to consider the ride it has been on in 2018.You see, the stock price is down.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...