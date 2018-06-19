Featuring Top Trends in Beauty, Fashion, Accessories and More, Box to be Revealed at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity; Available for Purchase on FabFitFun.com

CANNES LIONS FESTIVAL OF CREATIVITY -- Leading women's lifestyle brand FabFitFun, announced a collaboration with Pinterest to create the first ever Pinterest Box. The Box will include products aligned with key trends as identified in The Pinterest 100, Pinterest's annual forecast that reveals top trends across categories like beauty, style, wellness, food and more, backed by global data. Revealed exclusively at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, the FabFitFun Pinterest 100 Box will also be available for purchase on FabFitFun.com.

"At FabFitFun, we see our boxes as your favorite Pinterest board come to life and delivered to your door four times a year," said Katie Rosen Kitchens, co-founder and editor-in-chief, FabFitFun. "We're also a data driven company that relies heavily on consumer feedback, so the synergy with Pinterest is a no-brainer partnership for us. We combined their industry leading trend forecasting with the power of our merchandising and data science to create a box that features some amazing products that we know are going to become instant favorites."

Products in the FabFitFun Pinterest 100 Box include:

Pier 1 Imports Sage Vase Pinterest home trend: Sage; saves: +170 percent. Sage is your new home decor BFF. Incorporate the pastel shade into different parts of your home, starting with this Pier 1 Imports ceramic vase. It will soften up your space while adding that much-needed character.

Tarte lifted sweatproof mascara Pinterest beauty trend: Lashes; searches +152 percent. A sporty sweat-proof black brown mascara that volumizes and treats lashes. Like a push up sports bra for your lashes, this vegan sweatproof mascara gives you an instant lift and volumizing boost while you sweat, swim or "Om," without the dreaded "racoon eye." Even after the toughest workout, your lashes will still look lengthened and flirty for an effortless no makeup look that lasts from gym to brunch.

Kopari Coconut Multitasking Kit Pinterest wellness trend: Cleansing oils; searches +555 percent. Your wish is our command. Your favorite multitasks are now fun sized. We've created a travel-size kit that's the perfect fit for all; whether you're taking a trip, giving a gift, or just wanted to try them all, you can now hydrate from head to toe with our mini multitaskers. The Coconut Melt will moisturize your body from head to toe and take you to coconut heaven. The Coconut Sheer Oil that favors the face and keeps your skin looking sheer at all times. With the Coconut Balm, balm your bod and say goodbye to super dry skin. With the Coconut Body Glow, slather on some summertime shine year round with this lightweight coconut shimmer oil.

R+Co ACID WASH ACV Cleansing Rinse Pinterest beauty trend: Hair health; saves +219 percent For long-lasting sleek and healthy hair, look no further than ACID WASH ACV Cleansing Rinse from R+Co. Perfect for cleansing without stripping away natural oils or color, this product softens hair, calms the scalp and adds noticeable shine. Vegan, Sulfate Free, Gluten-Free, Certified Cruelty-Free.

The Jetset Diaries Passport Case Luggage Tag Duo Pinterest travel trend: Travel journals; saves +169 percent Jetset in style with the cutest passport case and luggage tag duo. It features a cheeky message in rose gold print and a white background to complement all of your travel outfits. Plus, travel journals are all the rage right now, giving you more of an excuse to take that vay-k.

Talking Tables Dipstick Charades Pinterest celebrations trend: Trivia night; saves +279 percent Act the fool! Dip in, pick a stick and have a laugh by acting out a charade for your friends and family to guess. Whoever guesses correctly first wins the stick! 160 Charades in each pack. Recommended for ages 7+. Talking Tables are a design-led brand, creating trendy party accessories, games and gifts. Launching new collections seasonally with award winning products, Talking Tables can be found at the heart of special occasions. With 19 years of experience, Talking Tables are experts in fun and innovative partyware. People around the world are already celebrating with Talking Tables. Whether it's an afternoon tea party, birthday celebration or a wedding; the aim is to help friends and family's celebrate with fun and laughter engaging everyone equally.

LORAC PRO Matte Lip Color in Rose or Nude Pinterest beauty trend: Lip tints; saves: +414 percent Go PRO with LORAC PRO Matte Lip Color! This velvety-smooth, matte lipstick is infused with anti-aging antioxidants of Acai Berry, Pomegranate, Grape Seed Extract and Vitamins C and E to help nourish and protect your lips. The PRO lip liner tip hugs the curves of your lips with precision and control while the weightless, PRO formula easily glides on with a long-lasting, matte finish. PRO Matte Lip Color comes in an array of highly-pigmented, buildable, rich colors from natural nudes to vibrant hues for a modern, matte lip in any shade you desire. Color, line and define your lips, just like a PRO with LORAC matte lipstick!

K POP Foods Crispy Seaweed Snacks Pinterest food trend: Korean condiments; saves +222 percent Understanding that our friends loved Korean food as much as we did, we created KPOP Foods to spread Korean food and flavors to America, and promote the experience of bringing people together and having fun.

Choose one: B-low the belt studded clutch Pinterest style trend: Mixed metals; saves +423 percent The beautiful hardware along the flap keeps the clutch edgy while adding a subtle splash of color. The best part? It's spot on with the mixed metals trend. Tres chic! Summer Rose scarf Pinterest style trend: Long layers; saves: +102 percent. Inspired by summer, this stylish and functional scarf features an ombre design and frayed ends for an effortless beach babe look.



"Pinterest is filled with billions of ideas of what people want to do in their lives and when we look at what's trending we can often see the next big thing," said Vikram Bhaskaran, head of market development, Pinterest. "With our partnership with FabFitFun, we can bring these new trends across major lifestyle categories such as food, fashion and beauty to life through the box and we're excited to see people give them all a try."

