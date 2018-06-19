The inverter manufacturer alleges that its patented DC optimized inverter technology has been infringed on in the German market. It adds that Huawei's residential inverters use an architecture, which violates its patents. Huawei has said it is "evaluating the claims", however it does not believe it has infringed any valid patent rights.Israel-headquartered power electronics and smart energy solutions, SolarEdge announced on June 19 that it has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement against Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Huawei Technologies Düsseldorf GmbH, and Wattkraft Solar GmbH. The lawsuit ...

