India-based Central Electronics Limited (CEL) has invited an expression of interest (EoI) for the establishment of manufacturing facilities for the production of solar cells and crystalline silicon (c-si) modules (conventional/flexible) in India.According to a company statement, the EoI is open to financially and technically capable foreign PV manufacturers interested in entering a strategic alliance or joint venture (JV) for establishing at least 100 MW of PV manufacturing capacity in the country. A pre-submission meeting will take place on June 20, 2018, while the last date for EoI submission ...

