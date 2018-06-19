Tyton Partners: Tyton Announces Global Growth50

Tyton Partners Recognizes 50 International Education Companies with Impact
Tyton Partners names the 2018 Tyton Global Growth50 at EdTechX Conference in London
LONDON, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, the leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the global knowledge sector, today announced its Tyton Growth50, a recognition of dynamic growth-stage companies in the education sector to firms operating outside of the United States. The Tyton Global Growth50 consists of enterprises operating in the education market outside the U.S. that are distinguished by having achieved impact at scale through a combination of strong financial performance, market penetration, and measurable customer outcomes. These attributes form the basis of the Tyton Growth Framework, which seeks to identify companies that are both effective in their educational impact and financially sustainable. In a funding environment that can sometimes overvalue what's new, Tyton seeks to also credit impact and durability.
"Many of the business applications we see developing in other countries are similar to those being pursued in the U.S.," said Chris Curran, Founder and Managing Partner at Tyton Partners. "But their relative success and state of development varies materially based on different levels of market need and cultural norms. Language learning, as one example, has inspired a thriving EdTech ecosystem outside the United States whose sophistication and growth surpasses anything we have seen domestically."
Categories dominating the list of global companies include language learning, tutoring, private K-12 instruction, and native mobile learning applications, in addition to those more recognizable among U.S. market watchers, including technology skills training and adaptive and assessment technologies.
"As much interest and excitement as we see around the intersection of technology and education in the United States, in many other countries the enthusiasm for the potential of new education enterprises is even greater," said Adam Newman, Founder and Managing Partner at Tyton Partners. "That said, we see a great opportunity for firms inside and outside the U.S. to learn from one another's experiences."
Over the past six months, members of the Tyton Partners' team, which collectively possess several decades of transactional and advisory experience, reviewed more than six hundred nominated companies against the Tyton Growth Framework to select finalists for the inaugural Global Growth50 list. The process included an open submission process, company surveys and independent evaluation. To be eligible, companies must be either domiciled outside the U.S. and/or generate more than 50% of their revenue from markets outside the U.S.
The selected companies for the Tyton Global Growth50 were announced today in conjunction with the IBIS Capital Edtechx (http://edtechxeurope.com/?__hstc=213653323.07b07e768e0270954e45225ed9396b14.1508871482734.1508871482734.1516210918187.2&__hssc=213653323.3.1516210918187&__hsfp=3304675477) conference in London and will be invited to attend an exclusive gathering of leaders and investors in Newport, Rhode Island in the fall of 2018. In conjunction with that event, Tyton plans to publish a report highlighting global trends in the education market as well as profiles of the named companies.
The Tyton Global Growth50 includes the following companies:
Africa
Andela
Bridge International Academies
Eneza Education (MPrep)
SPARK Schools
China
17zuoye
DaDaABC
Shanghai Liulishuo Information Technology
VIPKID
Xueba100
Xueleyun
Zhangmen.com
Zuoyebang
Eastern Europe
Brainly
Otus
North America (ex-U.S.)
Axonify
Kira Talent
Yogome
North Asia
Infratop
Podotree
SmartStudy
Middle East
GEMS Education
Western Europe
Alma Learning Group
Babbel
digiSchool
Little Giants Group (Kleine Riesen Nord and Giant Leap)
SkillandYou
Scandinavia
AlphaCE
Area9 Learning
Kahoot!
Labster
South America
Descomplica
eduK
Open English
South Asia
Smart Sparrow
BRIDGE School of Management
Cuemath
ERUDITUS Executive Education
Extramarks
NeoStencil
Toppr
Unacademy
Southeast Asia
ChangedEdu
Ruangguru
UK/Ireland
A Cloud Guru
Arbor
BridgeU
Harness
Learning Technology Group
Learnosity
Memrise
About Tyton Partners
Tyton Partners is the leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the global knowledge sector. With offices in Boston, Stamford, CT, Chicago, and San Francisco, the firm has an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and to catalyze innovation in the sector. For more information, visit www.tytonpartners.com (http://www.tytonpartners.com/) or follow us @tytonpartners.
