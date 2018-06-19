Tyton Partners: Tyton Announces Global Growth50

Tyton Partners Recognizes 50 International Education Companies with Impact

Tyton Partners names the 2018 Tyton Global Growth50 at EdTechX Conference in London

LONDON, June 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, the leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the global knowledge sector, today announced its Tyton Growth50, a recognition of dynamic growth-stage companies in the education sector to firms operating outside of the United States. The Tyton Global Growth50 consists of enterprises operating in the education market outside the U.S. that are distinguished by having achieved impact at scale through a combination of strong financial performance, market penetration, and measurable customer outcomes. These attributes form the basis of the Tyton Growth Framework, which seeks to identify companies that are both effective in their educational impact and financially sustainable. In a funding environment that can sometimes overvalue what's new, Tyton seeks to also credit impact and durability.

"Many of the business applications we see developing in other countries are similar to those being pursued in the U.S.," said Chris Curran, Founder and Managing Partner at Tyton Partners. "But their relative success and state of development varies materially based on different levels of market need and cultural norms. Language learning, as one example, has inspired a thriving EdTech ecosystem outside the United States whose sophistication and growth surpasses anything we have seen domestically."

Categories dominating the list of global companies include language learning, tutoring, private K-12 instruction, and native mobile learning applications, in addition to those more recognizable among U.S. market watchers, including technology skills training and adaptive and assessment technologies.

"As much interest and excitement as we see around the intersection of technology and education in the United States, in many other countries the enthusiasm for the potential of new education enterprises is even greater," said Adam Newman, Founder and Managing Partner at Tyton Partners. "That said, we see a great opportunity for firms inside and outside the U.S. to learn from one another's experiences."

Over the past six months, members of the Tyton Partners' team, which collectively possess several decades of transactional and advisory experience, reviewed more than six hundred nominated companies against the Tyton Growth Framework to select finalists for the inaugural Global Growth50 list. The process included an open submission process, company surveys and independent evaluation. To be eligible, companies must be either domiciled outside the U.S. and/or generate more than 50% of their revenue from markets outside the U.S.

The selected companies for the Tyton Global Growth50 were announced today in conjunction with the IBIS Capital Edtechx (http://edtechxeurope.com/?__hstc=213653323.07b07e768e0270954e45225ed9396b14.1508871482734.1508871482734.1516210918187.2&__hssc=213653323.3.1516210918187&__hsfp=3304675477) conference in London and will be invited to attend an exclusive gathering of leaders and investors in Newport, Rhode Island in the fall of 2018. In conjunction with that event, Tyton plans to publish a report highlighting global trends in the education market as well as profiles of the named companies.

The Tyton Global Growth50 includes the following companies:

Africa

Andela

Bridge International Academies

Eneza Education (MPrep)

SPARK Schools

China

17zuoye

DaDaABC

Shanghai Liulishuo Information Technology

VIPKID

Xueba100

Xueleyun

Zhangmen.com

Zuoyebang

Eastern Europe

Brainly

Otus

North America (ex-U.S.)

Axonify

Kira Talent

Yogome

North Asia

Infratop

Podotree

SmartStudy

Middle East

GEMS Education

Western Europe

Alma Learning Group

Babbel

digiSchool

Little Giants Group (Kleine Riesen Nord and Giant Leap)

SkillandYou

Scandinavia

AlphaCE

Area9 Learning

Kahoot!

Labster

South America

Descomplica

eduK

Open English

South Asia

Smart Sparrow

BRIDGE School of Management

Cuemath

ERUDITUS Executive Education

Extramarks

NeoStencil

Toppr

Unacademy

Southeast Asia

ChangedEdu

Ruangguru

UK/Ireland

A Cloud Guru

Arbor

BridgeU

Harness

Learning Technology Group

Learnosity

Memrise

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the global knowledge sector. With offices in Boston, Stamford, CT, Chicago, and San Francisco, the firm has an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and to catalyze innovation in the sector. For more information, visit www.tytonpartners.com (http://www.tytonpartners.com/) or follow us @tytonpartners.

