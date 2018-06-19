Norwegian Air Shuttle has had takeover approaches from a number of potential bidders and is open to a deal on the right terms, the airline's chief executive said. Norwegian has rejected two offers by IAG, British Airways' owner, and Deutsche Lufthansa is considering a proposal. "Several others" are also interested, CEO Bjorn Kjos told Bloomberg. The potential suitors are "very well run airlines with good people", Kjos said. Having said he did not want to sell, Kjos has said he is now more open ...

