US pharma businesses have warned the government that the UK's dominant position in life sciences is threatened by Brexit and the NHS's slow adoption of new medicines. Some influential US companies will call on business secretary Greg Clark to speed up his industrial strategy, launched in 2017, which pledged quicker uptake of medicines by the NHS. In an article in the Financial Times, the UK head of Pfizer, Erik Nordkamp, said: "The UK pharmaceutical industry and the patients who rely on it are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...