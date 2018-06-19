The global consumer NAS market is expected to register a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the increasing need for video surveillance systems. The most demanding IoT application is the smart home security. Smart home security systems operate on the centralized control of the home gateway, where the intelligence system is placed on the cloud network. Cloud-based services provide a user-friendly system to end-users for controlling the security devices. These services manage issues such as interoperability and updating the software.

This market research report on the global consumer NAS market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in the adoption of hybrid storage arrays as one of the key emerging trends in the global consumer NAS market:

Global consumer NAS market: Rise in the adoption of hybrid storage arrays

Hybrid storage arrays give an organization more flexibility to choose the right deployment model for each workload or workgroup. The three primary benefits of deploying hybrid storage arrays are improved data management, enhanced IT infrastructure management and flexibility, and better security and compliance. Hybrid storage arrays include both flash drives and HDDs. Some NAS systems support hybrid arrays.

"Organizations are realizing the applications of cloud computing and are paving the way to integrate true cloud capability. Business processes are integrated with cloud services to provide a better business solution and quantifiable benefits, which will give a competitive edge to the cloud service players," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on data center.

Global consumer NAS market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global consumer NAS market into the following end-users (business and home) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The business segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 71% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global consumer NAS market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 42%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 1% during 2018-2022.

