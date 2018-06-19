Waaree Energies has set up a 1 GW solar PV panel plant in Vapi, which is in addition to its existing 500 MW plant in Surat, Gujarat. The company intends to further increase capacity to 2 GW. Among other key developments, it has partnered with third-party equipment suppliers to manufacture batteries.Waaree Energies has opened a 1 GW facility in Vapi, Gujarat, which has tripled its solar PV module manufacturing capacity in India. It already has a 500 MW plant in Surat, Gujarat, and is currently producing more than 4 MW of solar panels every day. The plan is to increase capacity to 2 GW soon, reports ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...