Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Uniper SE Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 19.06.2018 / 17:04 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Stimmrechtsmitteilung 1. Angaben zum Emittenten Uniper SE E.ON-Platz 1 40479 Düsseldorf Deutschland 2. Grund der Mitteilung X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund: 3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Herr Paul E. Singer, Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944 4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 12.06.2018 6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten 7.b.2.) neu 3,06 % 5,83 % 8,89 % 365960000 letzte 8,03 % 0,00 % 8,03 % / Mittei- lung 7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) DE000UNSE018 0 11185331 0 % 3,06 % Summe 11185331 3,06 % b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech- Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in % % Summe % b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm- Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % SWAP 12.06.2019 Bar 11333026 3,10 % SWAP 29.07.2019 Bar 5000000 1,37 % SWAP 30.06.2022 Bar 5000000 1,37 % Summe 21333026 5,83 % 8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.). X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen: Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %, %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.á r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall Verwaltungs % % % GmbH Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % % KG Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.á r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % % KG Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.á r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall Verwaltungs % % % GmbH Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % % KG Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.á r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % % KG Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.á r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall Verwaltungs % % % GmbH Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % % KG Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Hambledon, Inc. % % % Elliott % % % International, L.P. Maidenhead LLC % % % Wolverton % % % (Luxembourg) S.á r.l. Cornwall % % % (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % % KG Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Liverpool % % % Associates, Ltd. The Liverpool % % % Limited Partnership Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Advisors GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Braxton Associates, % % % Inc. Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Special GP, % % % LLC Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott Asset % % % Management LLC Elliott Capital % % % Advisors, L.P. Elliott Associates, % % % L.P. Warrington LLC % % % Paul E. Singer % % % Elliott % % 6,83 % International Capital Advisors, Inc. 9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG) Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten) 10. Sonstige Erläuterungen: 19.06.2018

ISIN DE000UNSE018 DE000UNSE1V6

AXC0251 2018-06-19/17:04