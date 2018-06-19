London's FTSE 250 was down 0.6% to 20,880.08 in afternoon trade on Tuesday amid growing concerns about a trade war between the US and China. Capita was the standout gainer after it agreed to sell its Supplier Assessment Services unit for £160m in cash and after the outsourcer confirmed it had been awarded a British Ministry of Defence contract, beating rival Serco. Satellite group Inmarsat was also higher following a report that US rival EchoStar is considering upping its offer for the company ...

