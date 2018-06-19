Miners and industrial metals stocks were the main drag on the London Stock Market on Tuesday, while dollar-dominated group's benefitted from the weak pound. Likewise the stronger dollar and trade war fears were hitting miners. The pound, which was also being hit by fears about Brexit, was currency down 0.6% at $1.3162 and trading to 1.317 for the first time in seven months. Trade tensions were being ramped up as US President Donald Trump called for tariffs on a new $200bn-worth of Chinese ...

