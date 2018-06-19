Commercial law and complementary professional services group Gateley Holdings announced on Tuesday that, in accordance with the acquisition agreement of Gateley Hamer - formerly Hamer Associates - a total earn out consideration of £0.47m had been paid. The AIM-traded firm said the earn-out consideration was split equally between cash and shares. As a result, 138,329 ordinary shares had been issued, and application had been made to the London Stock Exchange for those shares to be admitted to ...

