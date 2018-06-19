Lead-zinc explorer Europa Metals has engaged the services of UK based Addison Mining Services, it announced on Tuesday, to begin an initial scoping study on its 100%-owned Toral lead, zinc and silver project in the Spanish province of Leon. The AIM-traded firm said Addison had previously compiled the Toral Project's maiden independent JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate, announced in January. It said the primary objective of the study would be to determine first economics on the Toral Project, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...