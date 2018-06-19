Advertising engagement firm RhythmOne on Tuesday confirmed that non-executive director Raj Chellaraj will retire from his role at the annual general meeting held on 13 July. Harvard graduate Chellaraj, who has served on the board of AIM traded company RhythmOne since 2015, is associate dean for finance and administration at Stanford Business School, and has held a number of senior positions in a storied career. Eric Singer, chairman of RhythmOne, said: "We thank Raj for his contribution to the ...

