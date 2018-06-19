Oil and gas company Rockhopper Exploration updated the market on its Egypt portfolio's operations and corporate affairs on Tuesday, reporting that at Abu Sennan, where it has a 22% working interest, year-to-date average daily production had been maintained at around 4,000 boepd gross, or 880 boepd net to Rockhopper. The AIM-traded firm said an active programme had been agreed for 2018, including the drilling of one exploration well at 'Prospect S, two development wells and a water injection ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...