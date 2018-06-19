During the last World Ophthalmology Congress held in Barcelona, Spain, June 17-19, Quantel Medical launched LacryDiag, a new device for diagnosing various forms of dry eye. The Group thus adresses a new market targeting a pathology that affects a growing proportion of the population.

Quantel Medical, a subsidiary of the LUMIBIRD Group (Paris:LBIRD), presented at the World Congress of Ophthalmology in Barcelona its new diagnostic device, LacryDiag, dedicated to dry eye.

LacryDiag allows to analyze, through non-contact exams, the ocular surface to evaluate precisely the three different layers of the tear film (lipid, aqueous and mucinic) which protect the eye and are essential for its good functioning. Ophthalmologists will thus be able, with the same compact and easy-to-use device, to analyze the causes of dry eye to offer the appropriate treatments.

Dry eye has recently been recognized as a disease: it affects more than 300 million people worldwide and is growing rapidly. It is caused by pollution, air conditioning, blue light exposure, aging, wearing contact lenses or taking certain medications. It causes inflammation, sensitivity and discomfort to light and if left untreated, decreases visual acuity.

"Dry eye is a real public health issue but the symptoms are often misunderstood. As a multifactorial pathology that results from damage to the tear film, it is often underdiagnosed and underestimated, explains Jean-Marc Gendre, CEO Quantel Medical. With LacryDiag, the ophthalmologists are now able to diagnose in a few minutes the three tear film layers to select a personalized treatment for the patient."

LacryDiag has been approved by the FDA and by the European health authorities; it is being launched simultaneously in Europe and in the United States, with already strong interests from all ophthalmology professionals.

"The launch of LacryDiag is part of the group's growth strategy. This new product from our medical line has strong commercial synergies with our current eye diagnostic products. By its functionalities, it perfectly meets the needs of the very dynamic and growing market of dry eye treatment" says Marc Le Flohic, CEO of Lumibird Group.

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 400 employees and over €85 million of revenues (pro forma 2017) and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD www.lumibird.com

