Influencer Responds to Unilever's Keith Weed Call for 'Urgent Action', Urging Introduction of Stricter Regulations on the Influence Market

Influencer CRO Mark Wright has responded to comments from Unilever's Keith Weed after Weed called for 'urgent action' to tackle influencer fraud and "more transparency and regulation before trust in the space is lost forever".

Mark states: "We are seeing new 'influencer platforms' every week. We welcome the competition but there is lots of smoke and mirrors - most of the 'competition' are nothing more than pretty spreadsheets, work flow tools, an agency approach to the influencer market without the platform. In a world where agencies are used to seeing the full marketing cycle played out before their eyes, whilst being securely vetted, what we have currently in the influencer space isn't good enough."

Influencer CMO and Co-Founder, Caspar Lee, says "As the influencer market matures, it's vital that brands are protected against certain creators using fake followers to boost fees. We need to be agile and responsible for building systems to combat this fraudulent act in our industry."

Influencer believes brand safety is of upmost importance: "We take fake followers and fake engagement incredibly seriously, using a mixture of Ai and human decision to evaluate follower trends, audience credibility, and whether they are right for our vetted network. We also use a mixture of direct platform and third-party integrations to understand our audiences more and build successful campaigns using real 1st and 3rd party data. What Influencer has developed is the first influence market DSP, where we are fully transparent and accountable."

Ben Jeffries, CEO, calls Influencer the 'Soho House of Influencer Platforms'. "Our creators are the backbone of our company. We want them to feel part of an intimate community, where we are not just facilitating the introduction of them to brands, but also their own development and acceleration."

Mark concludes: "A code of conduct needs to be developed, along with an independent auditor, for this space to progress. Influencer today throws down the gauntlet to the rest of the industry. Let's all get around a table and create this ASAP. This market has the potential to be incredibly lucrative if we get in order. We are game and will lead the charge, but others must follow suit."

Influencer is one of the UK's largest influencer marketing platforms, founded by YouTuber Caspar Lee and young entrepreneur Ben Jeffries.

