Sara Bazini and Laura Macleod, the wives of Samuel Bazini and Eoin Macleod, joint chief executive officers of colour cosmetics supplier Warpaint London, both disposed of 1.25m ordinary shares in the AIM-listed firm on Tuesday. The pair sold their shares at an average price of 233.82p per ordinary share and, in the process, collected a total of £2.92m each. Following the sale, undertaken in order to satisfy institutional demand, both Samuel Bazini and his connected parties, and Eoin Macleod and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...