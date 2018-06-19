Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 19 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 94,122 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.200 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.9500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.0675

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,082,764 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,082,764 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 12956 25.95 16:29:59 London Stock Exchange 3691 26.00 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange 3123 26.00 16:18:15 London Stock Exchange 34408 26.00 16:08:23 London Stock Exchange 3235 26.15 16:08:19 London Stock Exchange 3083 26.20 15:51:06 London Stock Exchange 3178 26.15 15:10:42 London Stock Exchange 3120 26.20 14:58:48 London Stock Exchange 2097 26.20 14:03:19 London Stock Exchange 1325 26.20 14:03:19 London Stock Exchange 807 26.20 13:09:47 London Stock Exchange 616 26.20 13:09:47 London Stock Exchange 1573 26.20 13:09:47 London Stock Exchange 3056 26.20 13:03:14 London Stock Exchange 14532 26.20 12:02:04 London Stock Exchange 2849 26.00 11:14:31 London Stock Exchange 473 26.00 11:14:31 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-