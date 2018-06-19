sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 19

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:19 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):94,122
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.200
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.9500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.0675

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,414,082,764 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,414,082,764 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
1295625.9516:29:59London Stock Exchange
369126.0016:29:52London Stock Exchange
312326.0016:18:15London Stock Exchange
3440826.0016:08:23London Stock Exchange
323526.1516:08:19London Stock Exchange
308326.2015:51:06London Stock Exchange
317826.1515:10:42London Stock Exchange
312026.2014:58:48London Stock Exchange
209726.2014:03:19London Stock Exchange
132526.2014:03:19London Stock Exchange
80726.2013:09:47London Stock Exchange
61626.2013:09:47London Stock Exchange
157326.2013:09:47London Stock Exchange
305626.2013:03:14London Stock Exchange
1453226.2012:02:04London Stock Exchange
284926.0011:14:31London Stock Exchange
47326.0011:14:31London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


