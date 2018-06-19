sprite-preloader
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 19

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company wishes to advise that Finance Director James Douglas today exercised options to subscribe for 2,391 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company granted to him in July 2008 at £4.05 per share. The shares were transferred to Mr. Douglas from the Company's Treasury Shares account.

Mr Douglas then sold the shares resulting from the exercise on the London Stock Exchange at a price per share of £9.55.

Following the transfer of 2,391 'A' ordinary shares from the Company's Treasury Shares account on the above share options exercise the issued share capital for 'A' ordinary shares of £0.40 each is 33,572,093 of which 1,464,633 (4.36%) are held in treasury.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1.4.

Enquiries to:

Séverine Béquin

Company Secretary

020 8996 2000

19 June 2018


