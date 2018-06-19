University of Leeds Selects Planon's Computer Aided Facilities Management Software

BRIGHTON, England, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Planon is pleased to announce that the University of Leeds has selected Planon's Computer Aided Facilities Management (CAFM) software. The solution includes BIM integration, Space and Lease Management, and Asset and Maintenance Management.

Steve Gilley, Director of Estates at the University of Leeds, said: "In signing with Planon we believe that the University has sourced the best product and company to help deliver our vision for the future of our Estates."

The University required an agile facilities management system that could meet its business requirements whilst providing best value for money. Planon Universe for Corporate Real Estate and Facility Managers will be used to maintain and improve the condition of the University's buildings and assets to a standard that meets statutory compliance whilst minimising costs. It will maximise the use of its direct labour organisation for both reactive and planned maintenance, and maintain a single database and CAD/BIM records of the Estates to enable effective management of the assets - providing an improved service to students and staff, with minimal disruption.

Matthew Tidmarsh, Deputy Director - Operations at the University of Leeds, explains "This CAFM system represents a significant business process change for the Facilities Directorate and especially Estates Services at the University of Leeds. It will help transform the way in which we manage and deliver a wide range of our services and its potential impact shouldn't be underestimated."

Christine Houghton, Sales Director at Planon UK said, "This strategic alliance with a prestigious university such as the University of Leeds is a fantastic opportunity for Planon. Through close partnership working we can effectively support the strategic aims of the University to deliver its Estates strategy.

About Planon

With over 35 years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software that supports corporate real estate and facility managers in optimising the performance of their workplace by simplifying business processes and reducing costs. Furthermore, Planon delivers an integrated software platform that helps commercial service providers to increase operating efficiency and customer value through radical process automation and seamless system integration.

Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for over 2,500 clients, supported by offices around the world. To learn more about Planon's software, visit planonsoftware.com or follow us on Twitter @Planon_UK.