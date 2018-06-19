IEC 61850 Global 2018 - 150+ IEC 61850 Specialists and Implementation Leaders Convene in Berlin for a Review of the Most Recent Implementations Globally

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Now in its 5th edition the Phoenix Forums IEC 61850 Europe conference re-brands and attracts global participation. Taking place 16-18 October 2018 in Berlin, the IEC 61850 Global 2018 draws together 150+ IEC 61850 specialists and implementation leaders for 3 intensive days of global utility implementation reviews.

This year's agenda assesses new approaches to achieving multi-vendor multi-edition interoperability within the substation whilst identifying new ways to drive deployment of the standard across the wider smart grid.

"IEC 61850 has reached a tipping point, it is now fully accepted and on the investment agenda of the vast majority of European utilities," says Mandana White, Director at Phoenix Forums, organisers of IEC 61850 Global 2018. "What's been interesting this year is to see how fast utilities outside of Europe, particularly in the US and Canada, are starting to embrace it."

As a result, this year's programme reflects a more global participation, both on the speaker line-up and in the audience. With all global stakeholders convening in one place to review standardisation activity, share implementation experiences, identify new product development opportunities, and create new partnerships, take-up of the standard globally is set to speed up exponentially, creating economies of scale that will lead to more cost-effective deployments across the wider smart grid.

The event begins on Tuesday 16th October with a Fundamentals of IEC 61850 workshop led by Christoph Brunner, Convenor of the IEC working group TC 57 WG10. This is an ideal opportunity for all participants to get to grips with the essential building blocks of the standard, update on its revisions and new editions, and to influence the direction of new standardisation activity. The main conference takes place on Wednesday 17th and Thursday 18th October and involves an intensive programme of utility case-studies, new system and tool development panel discussions, a series of end-user focused round table discussions, two live demo labs of the latest tools and technologies, a display of the latest 61850-enabled products and services, and an evening networking reception open to all participants.

Discussions will deep dive into actual experiences of implementation issues surrounding specification, design, installation, testing, operation and maintenance. Optimisation of key features such as GOOSE and R-GOOSE will be addressed, as well as integration with other standards such as CIM, and building system resilience through 61850-specific cyber security. New approaches to driving IEC 61850 to the grid edge and enabling effective integration of DER and EVs will be discussed. Updates from ENTSO-E and EDSO will reveal how TSO and DSO interest groups are supporting the development of the standard to support large-scale cost-effective deployment worldwide.

"IEC 61850 Global 2018 is the only truly end-user driven forum for the 61850 community," says Mandana White. "It was launched to give voice to the utility community, to enable in-depth and honest discussions that would lead to new solutions and partnerships and ultimately faster deployments globally. We believe these objectives are being well met and we look forward to facilitating discussions and partnerships that will lead to the deployment of the standard across the wider smart grid".

"A very useful time, open exchange of ideas and information. Excellent real-world presentations." -Allan Wales, Distribution Systems Specialist - SP Energy Networks

"Excellent opportunity to network in PACS related subject. Very close to implementation sharing of ideas that can contribute to the improvement of the standard, procedures, tools and equipment. Very useful to be updated with the latest TC57 WG10 developments and to refresh concepts through the workshop." -Bruno Miguel Soares, Researcher, Substation of the Future - R&D Nester

"Perfect event for meeting colleagues in the IEC 61850 world: vendors for IEDs, tools, test-sets, TSOs, DSOs, engineering companies and IEC group members. It was interesting to see and hear what others are working with and where the standard is moving. I hope to be able to participate again." -Anders Dahl Johnsen, Protection Engineer - Siemens

Discussions topics include:

IEC 61850 standards update : outlining the updates to Edition 2.1 of IEC 61850-6 to address the challenges of interoperability and make efficient engineering in a multi-vendor, multi edition system a reality



: outlining the updates to Edition 2.1 of IEC 61850-6 to address the challenges of interoperability and make efficient engineering in a multi-vendor, multi edition system a reality Tendering and specification process : developing a new tendering and specification process to address the challenges of ensuring interoperability for multi-edition systems



: developing a new tendering and specification process to address the challenges of ensuring interoperability for multi-edition systems Edition 1 to Edition 2 transition : determining the optimum transition strategy from Edition 1 to Edition 2 depending on your current substation implementations



: determining the optimum transition strategy from Edition 1 to Edition 2 depending on your current substation implementations Engineering configuration tools : addressing current tool limitations and developing methodologies for configuring and testing different features of IEC 61850 functionality



: addressing current tool limitations and developing methodologies for configuring and testing different features of IEC 61850 functionality Maintenance testing : successfully implementing testing tools to ensure effective operation and maintenance in a multi-vendor multi-edition system



: successfully implementing testing tools to ensure effective operation and maintenance in a multi-vendor multi-edition system Cyber security : ensuring cyber security in the implementation of feature rich multi-vendor multi-edition IEC 61850 that include GOOSE, MMS and other messaging



: ensuring cyber security in the implementation of feature rich multi-vendor multi-edition IEC 61850 that include GOOSE, MMS and other messaging GOOSE messaging : IEC 61850 for GOOSE and R-GOOSE for messaging in the LAN and WAN



: IEC 61850 for GOOSE and R-GOOSE for messaging in the LAN and WAN Beyond the substation : integrating IEC 61850 with data management systems and the CIM and extending its application to the control centre



: integrating IEC 61850 with data management systems and the CIM and extending its application to the control centre IEC 61850 for DER: making the business case for using IEC 61850 as the communication protocol to effectively integrate DER into the power grid

Speakers confirmed include:

Christoph Brunner , President of it4power & Convenor - IEC TC 57 WG10

, President of it4power & Convenor - Roberto Zangrandi , Secretary General - EDSO for Smart Grid

, Secretary General - Grégory Huon , Head of Engineering Governance at Elia & Group IEC 61850 Convenor - ENTSO-E

, Head of Engineering Governance at Elia & Group IEC 61850 Convenor - Peter Rümenapp , Team Leader, Control & Automation Technology - Amprion

, Team Leader, Control & Automation Technology - Rannveig Loken , Senior Specialist Control and Protection - Statnett

, Senior Specialist Control and Protection - Priyanka Mohapatra , Senior Project Manager - SP Energy Networks

, Senior Project Manager - David MacDonald , System Monitoring Lead Engineer - Iberdrola

, System Monitoring Lead Engineer - Zigor Ojinaga , Industrialisation Project Leader - Iberdrola

, Industrialisation Project Leader - Nicholas Etherden , Senior R&D Engineer - Vattenfall Distribution Nordic

, Senior R&D Engineer - Anders Johnsson , Power System Specialist - Vattenfall Distribution Nordic

, Power System Specialist - Ronald Poosen , Team Leader, Distribution Protection and Substation Automation - Fluvius

, Team Leader, Distribution Protection and Substation Automation - René Troost , Specialist AM Network Intelligence - Stedin

, Specialist AM Network Intelligence - Anne van der Molen , Technology Officer - Stedin

, Technology Officer - Sander Jansen , Data Architect - Alliander

, Data Architect - Paul Hayes , Smart Networks Engineer - ESB Networks

, Smart Networks Engineer - Nikolay Ignatovski , Automation Engineer - Electricity System Operator Bulgaria

, Automation Engineer - Mohd Iqbal Ridwan , Principal Researcher, Utility Automation - TNB Research Sdn Bhd

, Principal Researcher, Utility Automation - Byung Tae Jang , Principal Researcher - KEPCO

, Principal Researcher - Abhinav Sadu , Research Associate - E.ON Energy Research Centre

, Research Associate - Charles Newton , President - Newton-Evans Research Company

, President - Sebastian Krause , Group Leader Security Audits - GAI NetConsult

, Group Leader Security Audits - Gerardo Rebollar , Executive Product Line Leader - GE Energy

, Executive Product Line Leader - Leandro Henrique Monaco , Global Product Manager, Electrical Control Systems - ABB

Sponsors & Exhibitors confirmed include:

Gold Sponsor: OMICRON

Silver Sponsors: RTDS Technologies, Triangle MicroWorks, Efacec, Subnet Solutions, COPADATA, Arteche Group

Tekvel, DNV GL

Live Demo Lab Sponsors: Kalkitech, OMICRON

Exhibitors: JPEmbedded, SAE-IT Systems, OPAL-RT , Doble



Event dates and location:

Conference: IEC 61850 Global 2018

Workshop: Fundamentals of IEC 61850

Location: Leonardo Royal Hotel Berlin Alexanderplatz, Germany

Event website: www.iec61850-global.com

For more information, interview and media accreditation:



About Phoenix Forums

Phoenix Forums is an independent conference producer specialised in the smart grid sector. We work hand in hand with engineering professionals to create innovative event concepts and high-quality programmes that inform technical decision makers and enable them to deliver exceptional results.

Our approach is entirely market led. We stay exceptionally close to industry developments. Through our regular, rigorous and unbiased process of depth research with TSOs, DSOs, power generators, engineering consultancies, and technology innovators, we stay one step ahead of industry developments and provide live events that act as a catalyst for new ideas, new directions, and new approaches to achieving future energy security.

For more information, interview and media accreditation:



Mandana White, Director, Phoenix Forums Ltd

Tel: +44-(0)-20-8349-6360

Email: mandana@phoenix-forums.com



Phoenix Forums Ltd

Central House

1 Ballards Lane

London, N3 1LQ.

United Kingdom

Tel: +44-(0)-20-8349-6360

Email: registration@phoenix-forums.com

