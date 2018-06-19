The American financial services and research provider firm has initiated coverage on Deinove's stock with a valuation of up to €5.55 per share.

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, announced today the initiation of coverage for its stock by Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC ("ABID" or "Arrowhead").

Based in New York and specialized in investor relations in the United States, Arrowhead will monitor and draw up financial analysis and valuation reports on DEINOVE. Established in the United States for 10 years, Arrowhead has developed a wide-ranging network of American investors.

After the recent arrival of European and Anglo-Saxon funds in DEINOVE's capital, this coverage aims to increase the company's international visibility and to expand its investor base, notably in the United States.

ABID initiated coverage for DEINOVE shares with a target price up to €5.55 by combining the discounted cash flow (DCF) method and the relative valuation method. The report can be downloaded at the following address:

http://www.deinove.com/en/investor-room/documentation-center/analyst-coverage

Emmanuel Petiot, CEO of DEINOVE, said, "Increasing DEINOVE's visibility among American investors is one of our strategic goals. With Arrowhead, which has issued a positive recommendation on our company, we are increasing our exposure to American investors. They know our markets well, notably in research for new antibiotics. In this field, our presence in the US is expected to strengthen with the clinical development of our antibiotic candidate MCB3837, designed to treat severe forms of Clostridium difficile infections, as a large number of these clinical cases have been reported across the Atlantic."

ABOUT ARROWHEAD Business and Investment Decisions, LLC

Arrowhead is a New York City-based financial services firm which disseminates corporate disclosure and its analysis on companies it selects to its investor network comprised of institutional investment funds, family offices and individuals. In addition Arrowhead advises public companies on investor relations, financial communications and capital markets strategies, helping them to gain exposure to qualified investors and develop market awareness and understanding. Arrowhead organizes two-way communications between members of its network and the issuers it represents.

Additional information on Arrowhead is available at www.abid.co, Arrowhead's proprietary investor platform, and at www.arrowheadbid.com

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces compounds with industrial value from rare microorganisms, for the healthcare, nutrition and cosmetics markets. For this, DEINOVE relies on two key assets:

A unique strain bank with 6,000 rare bacteria that have not yet been exploited;

A genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform that enables them to customize these natural micro-factories, transforming them into new industry standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 50 employees and has nearly 130 international patent applications. The Company has been listed on Euronext Growth since April 2010.

www.deinove.com

twitter.com/Deinove

fr.linkedin.com/company/deinove

