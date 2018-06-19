Brexit is looming large on investors' radar again ahead of Wednesday's Commons vote on Parliament's right to a 'meaningful vote' on a no-deal Brexit. Nevertheless, and as has been the case in recent sessions, global trade tensions were likely to continue to be in the spotlight too, with investors monitoring events for any sign of Beijing's response to the latest moves from Washington on the trade front. 'Market-chatter' around OPEC's ministerial meeting in Vienna was also very likely to ramp-up. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...