Stocks finished lower, but off their worst levels, as traders waited on the outcome of the rapidly-escalating trade threats between the US and China. Unsurprisingly perhaps, speaking at the European Central Bank's 2018 Forum in Sintra, Portugal, the president of the Governing Council, Mario Draghi, said that "uncertainty permeates the economic outlook," arguing that policy needed to remain "patient, persistent and prudent". His words sent the single currency duly lower. On a related note, ...

