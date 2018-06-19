Jungheinrich Makes Changes to the Responsibilities of the Board of Management

HAMBURG, Germany, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ad-hoc disclosure - Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR

Christian Erlach will be the new Board member for Marketing and Sales from 1 September 2018

The Supervisory Board of Jungheinrich AG has made considerable personnel changes to ensure long-term continuity in the management of the company

The new Board member for Marketing and Sales at Jungheinrich AG will be Christian Erlach (56) as of 1 September 2018. He began his career at Jungheinrich in 2007 as the Managing Director of Jungheinrich Austria and has been a Regional Director at Jungheinrich AG since 2013, successively managing the South-Eastern Europe, South America and South Africa regions.

As part of the targeted preparations for the planned handover of the Chair of the Board of Management in 2019, the former Board member for Marketing and Sales, Dr Lars Brzoska (45), will be taking on the vacant Technology seat from 1 September 2018. He has been very successful in his role as Board member for Marketing and Sales, which he took over in 2014.

Hans-Georg Frey will stand for election to the Supervisory Board in 2019, following his resignation as Chairman of the Board of Management. The current Supervisory Board Chairman, Jürgen Peddinghaus, will resign his seat in 2019. Mr Frey will succeed him in this position, in accordance with the wishes of the shareholder families Wolf and Lange.

There will be no changes to the remaining Board of Management seats.

About Jungheinrich

Founded in 1953, Jungheinrich is one of the world's leading intralogistics solution providers. With an extensive portfolio of fork lift trucks, logistics systems and services, Jungheinrich offers its customers tailor-made solutions to meet the challenges of "Industrie 4.0". Headquartered in Hamburg, the Group is represented by its own direct sales companies in 39 countries and by partner companies in over 80 more countries around the world. Jungheinrich employs more than 16,000 staff worldwide and recorded a Group turnover of €3.4 billion in 2017. Jungheinrich is listed on the MDAX.

Press enquiries to:

Martin Wielgus - Head of Corporate Communications

+49-40-6948-3976/+49-151-542-55852

martin.wielgus@jungheinrich.de