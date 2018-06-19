SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 51job, Inc. - JOBS

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 51job, Inc. ("51job" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JOBS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether 51job and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 15, 2018, Dongfang Press'sThe Paper reported that 1.95 million pieces of personal data, including real names, email addresses, and passwords, of users of 51job's online recruitment platform were available for sale on the dark web. On this news, 51job's American depositary receipt price fell sharply over the following two trading days.

