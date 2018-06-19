The 'Peru House' in Moscow Opens Its Doors and Welcomes Thousands of Football Fans at the World Cup

MOSCOW, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Located in the Manege Moscow exhibition centre, Peru House will showcase the best of the country to football fans that have made the trip to Russia

An innovative promotional strategy by Peru's country brand Marca Perú highlights the South American nation's culture, top tourism destinations and leading exports.

The 'Peru House' or 'Casa Peru' in Moscow is an innovative strategy which the nation's Country Brand organization "Marca Perú" has taken to publicise the country's many wonders during the Football World Cup in Russia 2018, and yesterday it opened its doors to the public and welcomed thousands of visitors on its first day, according to Peru's promotional department PROMPERÚ.

The installation - which infuses the essence of Peru's coast, mountains and jungle respectively, as well as emphasising the country's leading tourism attractions and export products - will be open to the public until 28th June, in the 4,000 m2 Manege Moscow exhibition centre, just five minutes' walk from Red Square in the city centre.

"This innovative initiative by 'Marca Perú' invites visitors to learn about our country through immersion in our culture, gastronomy and art. As well as encouraging tourism by promoting various Peruvian destinations, it informs each visitor about our diverse range of exports, such as superfoods, Andean grains, pisco, specialised coffees, and cacao," said Isabella Falco, Director of Communications and Country Image of PROMPERÚ (the country's Exports and Tourism Promotion Board), during the Peru House's opening ceremony, in which the Peruvian Ambassador to Russia, Luis Chimov, and the Director of the Peru Foreign Trade Office Fernando Albareda, also took part.

In addition to the Peru House, Marca Perú is also operating a Mobile Peru House, which has already stopped off at Gorki Park in Moscow and in Saransk, and now heads to Ekaterimburg and then Sochi, the locations of the national team's next two games. Its aim is to persuade fans from around the world visiting Russia to become fans (hinchas) of the country; not only so that they support the team in red and white from the stands, but also so that they visit Peru in the near future.

Undoubtedly, Peru's involvement in the World Cup 2018 is a unique opportunity to showcase the best of the country to an international audience.

