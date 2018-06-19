Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 11 June to 15 June 2018.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

code) TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 11/06/2018 GB00BDSFG982 13 400 EUR 27,8034 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 11/06/2018 GB00BDSFG982 201 088 USD 32,8215 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 12/06/2018 GB00BDSFG982 13 400 EUR 27,8081 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 12/06/2018 GB00BDSFG982 201 345 USD 32,7795 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 13/06/2018 GB00BDSFG982 13 400 EUR 27,5934 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 13/06/2018 GB00BDSFG982 204 199 USD 32,3324 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 14/06/2018 GB00BDSFG982 13 400 EUR 27,3812 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 14/06/2018 GB00BDSFG982 204 900 USD 32,2107 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 15/06/2018 GB00BDSFG982 15 400 EUR 26,7922 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 15/06/2018 GB00BDSFG982 258 734 USD 30,9197 XNYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

