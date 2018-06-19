Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2018) - CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX Energy" or the "Company") annual and special meeting of shareholders was held on Tuesday June 19, 2018, where each of the three nominees proposed as directors pursuant to the Company's management proxy circular dated May 3, 2018, were elected as directors. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 99% from shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Voted Voted (%) Erik Lyngberg Approved 68,298,920 Voted

38,309 Withheld 99.9%

0.1% Dennis Mills Approved 68,295,693 Voted

41,536 Withheld 99.9%

0.1% Suresh Narine Approved 68,260,281 Voted

76,948 Withheld 99.8%

0.2%

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy is a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

