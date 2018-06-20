Theoretically thousands of different silica, obtained by different precipitation routes and downstream processes are possible to be synthesized. In this paper a very simplified view on the processes is done by distiguishing between two different basic precipitation routes that are in use at Evonik plants around the world. These techniques result in characteristic particle size distributions (PaSD), which can be obtained in different specific surface area (SSA) regions. One method to measure the PaSD, the smallest cluster sizes after very strong ultrasonic treatment, is given by a disc centrifuge, similar to that used to obtain carbon black aggregate size distributions (ASD). Over the last decades a lot of investigations have been performed to control the resulting analytical parameters of the final product during the manufacturing process of precipitated silica on very large scales. This know-how is used today to tailor the material SSA and PaSD in order to adjust them to the diverse requirements of the rubber industry. Focussed on SSA and PaSD of different precipitated silica the effect on the in-rubber data will be shown and discussed. This production process know-how is the basis to control the characteristics and therefore the rubber performance of precipitated silica - also called morphology control.

Development of Silica for Rubber Applications

Starting 65 years ago and ever since, Evonik is producing Ultrasil VN 3 GR, the first precipitated silica for rubber applications. Dr. Hans Verbeek and his laboratory assistant Peter Nauroth developed this grade as "white carbon black" for light-colored shoe soles. While the "V" stands for Verbeek, Nauroth's work on the product is credited through the "N" in the product name [1]. Approximately twenty years later Metzeler launched 1973 the first traction tire with blue tread on the market - with precipitated silica and the bi-functional silane Si 69 [2]. Approximately another 20 years later in 1992 the use of the silica/silane system led to the Green Tire technology for tire tread applications, where Michelin developed the combination of S-SBR / BR blends and highly dispersible (HD) silica together with a bi-functional silane [3]. This is still the basis for low rolling resistance tires, which are reducing the fuel consumption and improving the wet grip behavior while matching the level of abrasion resistance of carbon black filled treads in modern tires. Since then, the synthesis and functionalization of polymers, the design of silica particles and the chemical functionalities of organosilanes towards the silica and / or to the rubber active side is being constantly developed. ...

