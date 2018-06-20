

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly financial results on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.



Firearms maker American Outdoor Brands Corp. (AOBC) is slated to release its fourth quarter on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 after the close of the market. The results are likely to reflect a continuation of challenging market conditions in the consumer market for firearms.



The company continues to focus on organic growth in its Outdoor Products and Accessories business and on company-wide cost reduction efforts. AOBC's long-term strategy remains focused on being the leading provider of quality products for the shooting, hunting, and rugged outdoor enthusiast.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



Q4 Expectation



* Sees Q4 net sales between $162 mln and $166 mln * Expects Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.01 - $0.03 * Expects Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 - $0.11.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net sales - $229.2 mln * GAAP net income - $27.7 mln * GAAP EPS - $0.50 * Non-GAAP net income - $31.8 mln * Non-GAAP EPS - $0.57



FY18 Guidance



* Projects FY18 net sales of $597 mln - $601 mln; Consensus - $600.42 mln. * Expects FY18 GAAP EPS of $0.24 - $0.26 * Sees FY18 non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 - $0.33; Consensus - $0.33/Shr.



**



When Actuant Corp. (ATU), an industrial products and systems maker, release its Q3 results before the bell today, Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $306.48 million for the quarter.



The company has been experiencing margin pressures resulting from longstanding specialty projects along with increasing production, commercial and engineering expenses to support high service levels and growth. Hence, the company continues to 'diligently pursue the restructuring and portfolio management actions that are anticipated to simplify and improve the fundamental operating performance of Actuant.'



Q3 Expectations



* Sees Q3 sales to be in $300 mln - $310 mln range * Expects Q3 adj. EPS of $0.33 - $0.38



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net sales - $295 mln * GAAP net income - $22.5 mln * GAAP EPS - $0.37 * Adj. EPS - $0.32



FY18 Outlook



* Hikes FY sales target to $1.140 bln - $1.160 bln from prior view of $1.10 bln - $1.13 bln; Consensus - $1.15 bln. * Modestly reduces adj. EPS range to $1.00 - $1.10 from $1.05 - $1.15 per share; Consensus - $1.02/Shr.



**



Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) is set to publish its fourth-quarter results after the bell today, with analysts estimating a loss of $0.02 per share and revenue of $340.86 million.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net sales - $342.8 mln * GAAP net income - $0.2 mln * GAAP EPS - $0.00 * Adj. Net income - $4.5 mln



The company remains focused on strengthening its position as a 'leading aggregator and distributor of physical and digital educational content, and on developing expanded direct-to-student digital services' that it can offer both in and outside its managed stores footprint.



Most recently, the company announced an agreement with Pearson to distribute Pearson rental titles at the company's 1,483 physical and virtual campus bookstores nationwide.



BNED operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and private/parochial K-12 schools in the United States.



FY Outlook



* Expects FY sales to be in $2.25 bln - $2.35 bln range; Consensus - $2.19 bln.



**



Micron Technology Inc. (MU), a provider of semiconductor systems, intends to issue its Q3 results today, with analysts estimating earnings of $3.12 per share on revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter.



* Now sees Q3 revenue of $7.70 bln - $7.80 bln versus prior view of $7.20 bln - $7.60 bln * Now expects Q3 EPS of $3.12 - $3.16 versus prior view of $2.76 - $2.90 per share.



The company noted that the revised guidance is driven by strong execution and healthy industry conditions.



May 21, Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron, said, 'Our third quarter results are driven by focused execution of our strategy against a backdrop of healthy industry fundamentals.'



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenues - $5.57 bln * GAAP net income - $1.65 bln * GAAP EPS - $1.40 * Non-GAAP net income - $1.90 bln * Non-GAAP EPS - $1.62



Recently, the company's Board authorized the discretionary repurchase of up to $10 billion of its outstanding common stock, in conjunction with newly announced plans to return at least 50% of free cash flow to stockholders beginning in fiscal 2019.



**



Outdoor lifestyle products maker Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) is set to report its Q3 results before the bell today.



Earlier this month, Winnebago acquired Chris-Craft, an iconic recreational boat builder, from Stellican Ltd., which has owned Chris-Craft since 2001. Terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.



The company claims it is well-positioned to capitalize on the retail season with an improving product line across both brands, increased capacity within its Grand Design business, and a focus to provide its customers with a high level of product quality and service support.



Winnebago said it 'remains cautiously optimistic about the retail prospects for the RV industry this year and believe Winnebago and Grand Design inventory levels are appropriate in relation to its momentum and the addition of new products entering the market.'



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenues - $476.4 mln * Net income - $19.4 mln * EPS - $0.61



***



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX