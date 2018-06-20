Accenture Video Solution 6 to serve as video platform that enables the telecom provider to extend its leading position in the digital video and services market

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is helping KPN enhance the customer experience by providing the telecommunications company withthe Accenture Video Solution (AVS) a hybrid internet protocol television and over-the-top platform for the delivery of video and related services. The five-year agreement enables KPN to continue to scale its video business while providing new capabilities to accelerate innovation in an increasingly competitive market.

The agreement builds upon the success of KPN iTV, an interactive digital video service that Accenture helped KPN launch in 2012. KPN iTV enables customers to manage their viewing experience via a smartphone or tablet, whether streaming live television, playing back previously aired items, accessing on-demand content, recording and playing programs, viewing electronic program guides or searching for compelling content.

Under the new agreement, Accenture Digital Video will implement and run for KPN the latest version of its digital video platform, AVS 6. AVS 6's web-scale solution enables KPN to continuously innovate on the platform, providing data-driven, micro-service capabilities to test, build, and scale highly personalized experiences that promote customer loyalty while optimizing costs across KPN's entire business.

The AVS platform provides a single point to manage all back-end processes for video services including customer relationship management, BSS, set-top-box configuration and management, device management, advertising, reporting, advanced analytics, content acquisition, promotion and distribution management, among other processes enabling the easy and quick integration of content and additional third-party services.

"To compete in today's digitally disrupted environment, communications providers must give their customers first-class products, and that means providing new and highly relevant experiences, content, services and offers when users need them most," said Sef Tuma, global lead for Accenture Digital Video. "By making strategic investments in its digital video business, KPN is better equipped to deliver innovation that in turn provides a solid foundation for its core service proposition while enabling expansion into new revenue models."

