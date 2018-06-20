News Release

Lubrizol LifeSciences and Particle Sciences to Host

Micro- and Nano- Particulate Drug Product Development Seminar

CLEVELAND, June 20, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its LifeSciences Pharmaceutical business will organize the first annual "Complex Drug Delivery Seminar: Micro- and Nano- Particulate Drug Product Development and Manufacturing" in Amsterdam on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Lubrizol LifeSciences through its pharmaceutical CDMO, Particle Sciences, and Co-Sponsor, Corbion, a world leader in bioresorbable polymers, would like to invite both pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals to join international experts and guest speakers from industry and academia at the historic TOBACCO Theater in the heart of Amsterdam to learn about drug development and case studies in particulate-based pharmaceutical products. Seminar attendees will learn about the use of nano- and micro-particles as drug products, characterization and analysis of particulate-based systems, PLGA considerations for drug delivery, as well as regulatory and academic perspectives from industry authorities. The agenda will also allow plenty of time for expert discussion, idea exchange and networking.

"Particle Sciences has been formulating and developing nano-particulate drug products for almost two decades and is viewed as a global leader in complex drug formulation," says Barbara Morgan, director of Pharmaceutical Solutions, LifeSciences. "We have joined forces with Corbion and other leaders in the field to bring you this one-of-a-kind educational and networking experience."

Attendees will enjoy a welcome reception the evening of Wednesday, September 26 including cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and networking. After the seminar, participants will join the Sponsors for a celebration upon an evening canal cruise featuring the sights of Amsterdam's canals, cocktails and interesting facts about the city.

Registration is open and seating is limited. Sign up now to reserve a spot at this exclusive event. Visit go.lubrizol.com/EUSeminar (https://www.lubrizol.com/Life-Sciences/Events/Complex-Drug-Delivery-Seminar) for more details and to register.

About Lubrizol LifeSciences

Lubrizol LifeSciences is a preferred Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partner for complex pharmaceuticals and high-end medical devices providing differentiated polymers and excipients, along with state-of-the-art design, development and manufacturing services to the healthcare industry. Particle Sciences is a Lubrizol LifeSciences Company.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Ben Patti

(216) 447-5827

Benjamin.patti@lubrizol.com (mailto:Benjamin.patti@lubrizol.com)

www.lubrizol.com/LifeSciences (http://www.lubrizol.com/LifeSciences)

###





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

