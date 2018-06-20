Wall Street finished as it started, with losses across the board on Tuesday, as relations between the US and China took another dark turn. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.15% at 24,700.21, the S&P 500 lost 0.4% to 2,762.59, and the Nasdaq 100 was off 0.32% at 7,228.04. "There was no let up on Tuesday, the US open extending the disastrous trading that began on Monday," said SpreadEx financial analyst Connor Campbell. "Plunging 400 points to hit a 2-week nadir, the Dow Jones was the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...