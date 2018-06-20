Tieto Helps Energy Company Wiener Netze in Austria to Rollout 1.6 Million Smart Meters

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a Europe-wide multi-level public tender for the implementation of smart meters, Wiener Netze, one of the biggest energy distribution companies in Europe, accepted the bid submitted by a consortium consisting of Siemens, Landis+Gyr and Iskraemeco. Wiener Netze is going to implement the rollout of 1.6 million smart meters in Vienna and its surroundings jointly with Siemens as the prime contractor supported by the consortium and technology partners, Tieto as one key contributor.

The consortium will provide both the required technology (IT, transmission technology, meters) and the services (logistics, testing, operational management etc.) for the rollout.

Tieto's more than ten years' expertise and deep knowhow in this solution area has been the criteria why Siemens selected Tieto to provide software services for planning the rollout and the mobile solution. The Tieto Smart Utility system enables Siemens to manage a fully digitalized flow from planning to installation of smart meters with a high degree of automation and security thus fulfilling the high quality standards set by Wiener Netze and the Austrian regulator.

"The current demands on smart metering and the associated regulatory requirements present the energy companies in Austria with major challenges, but also chances. Our greatest strength lies in our industry knowledge based on experience and our self-conception as a one-stop service provider for efficient planning and future-proof implementation," says Olof Ferenius, Head of Energy Industry, Tieto.

"Our market analyses have shown that Tieto is the most suitable partner to join us in this exciting project. Tieto's many years of experience and expertise in smart meter rollout projects in Scandinavia were the decisive factors for us to implement this complex and challenging project together successfully," explains Dr. Heinrich Kirchauer, Head of Application Solutions of Siemens Austria.

Tieto Smart Utility is a modular software solution designed for energy retail, distribution and multi-utility companies. The system addresses the requirements stemming from present and forthcoming regulation of electricity markets.

