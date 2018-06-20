SD-WAN Provider Aryaka Within 1% of Surpassing VMware for SD-WAN Market Leadership, According to Latest IHS Markit Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka (https://www.aryaka.com/) announced today it has been named the largest pure play SD-WAN provider in Q1 2018 and is now within 1% of surpassing VMware for overall leadership in terms of market share and revenues, according to the latest industry report from IHS Markit. In addition to closing the gap on VMware, Aryaka is now 6% ahead of Cisco (post-Viptela acquisition) in the SD-WAN space.

IHS Markit's most recent report shows Aryaka's share of the SD-WAN market reached 18% in Q1 2018, which is an increase from the previous quarter.

"Aryaka's SD-WAN as-a-Service is a game-changer and enabler for global enterprises embarking on a digital transformation journey," said Gary Sevounts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aryaka. "Our growth and dominant market position are a direct result of our unique ability to enhance cloud/SaaS and on-premises application performance for globally distributed businesses. With a continued focus on application delivery, performance, and availability, our solution serves as an anchor point for initiatives such as cloud/SaaS migration, multi-cloud deployment, rollout of mission-critical business applications, UCaaS adoption, and enterprise productivity enhancement."

With hundreds of global enterprise customers, such as Skullcandy, Cigna, Standard Life, and Air China, Aryaka is consistently ranked number one among pure play SD-WAN providers in terms of market share and revenues. Mostly recently, Aryaka was named "Company of the Year (https://www.aryaka.com/press/sd-wan-market-leader-aryaka-named-company-year-2018-leading-lights-awards/)" as part of Light Reading's 2018 Leading Lights Awards, and its global SD-WAN as-a-Service was selected as the "2018 Product of the Year (https://www.aryaka.com/press/sd-wan-market-leader-aryaka-named-2018-product-year-award-winner-cloud-computing-magazine/)" by Cloud Computing Magazine.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

