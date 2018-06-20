StaffConnect Announces Upcoming Webinars Featuring the Employee Engagement Industry's Leading Voices

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffConnect (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/), the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/products/mobile-platform/), today announced two new upcoming live webinars, featuring some of the leading voices in employee engagement, including: "Integrating Your Engagement Strategy with Business Goals - With Emma Bridger (https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9056728244271257859)" and "Transforming Engagement in Healthcare - With Helena Reeves (https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3974442453062734083)."

Date & Time:Thursday, June 28, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. BST

Webinar Title: "Integrating Your Engagement Strategy with Business Goals - With Emma Bridger"

Why Attend: Employee engagement expert Emma Bridger will give advice on how best to integrate an employee engagement strategy with the business goals of a company.

Register Here:https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9056728244271257859 (https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9056728244271257859)

Date & Time:Thursday, July 12, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. BST (recorded and available here: https://www.staffconnectapp.com/latest/events/) (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/latest/events/))

Webinar Title:"Transforming Engagement in Healthcare - With Helena Reeves."

Why Attend:Innovation and digital are some of the key initiatives for The NHS improvement. Helena Reeves, Director, Helena Reeves Associates, and former Communications Director, Community Health Partnerships (CHP), will discuss how embracing mobile technology can help to drive employee engagement, boost productivity and improve patient care and satisfaction.

Register Here:https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3974442453062734083 (https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3974442453062734083)

