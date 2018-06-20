Valmet to supply an off-machine multinip calender for UPM Specialty Papers in Germany

Valmet Oyj's press release on June 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply an off-line multinip calender for UPM Nordland Papier at its Dörpen Mill in Germany. The new off-line calender including Valmet's machine control system will be designed to give the final high quality for the demanding release and glassine paper grades after the grade conversion rebuild. The start-up of the machine is scheduled for the end of 2019.

The order is included in Valmet's second quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 20-30 million.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery for the new high-capacity off-line calender will include a calender unwind, an OptiCalender Multinip (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/calendering/multinip-calendering/) calender, OptiDry (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/coating-drying/air-dryers/) air dryers and a wind-up station. Off-line calender will be equipped with Valmet DNA (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/) machine control system.

The multinip calender has 14 nips providing superior quality for the end product. Calendering is effective already in the first nips. Each nip is loaded with the same extreme nip load at high temperatures giving the end product low surface roughness, low oil absorption and high transparency.

The approximately 4,500-mm wide off-machine calender will produce release paper grades with a basis weight range of 48-120 g/m2. The design speed of the machine will be 1,300 m/min.

About the customer UPM Specialty Papers and UPM

UPM Specialty Papers produces labelling and packaging materials to global markets and fine papers to Asian markets. Its main customers are paper converters, distributors, retailers and printers. UPM Specialty Papers is a leader in sustainable development in the industry. Its high-performance papers are produced in Finland and China. UPM Specialty Papers employs approximately 1,700 people in Finland, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

UPM leads the forest-based bioindustry into a sustainable, innovation-driven and exciting future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. UPM provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumption. Products are made of renewable and recyclable materials. The group employs around 19,100 people worldwide and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM - The Biofore Company - www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com)

