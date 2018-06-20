Legal & General said it expects its asset management division to increase profit by up to 10% a year in normal markets. In an update before a presentation to analysts the FTSE 100 insurer said Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has almost £1trn of assets. LGIM's strategy comprises broadening investment activities to meet clients' needs, encouraging savings and "internationalising our core strengths". The strategy is expected to generate operating profit growth of 8-10% a year over ...

